INSIGHT: The gauntlet has been thrown – will Downtown pick it up?

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

FOR those of us who do not qualify as Very Important Persons, Saturday was the first chance to take a closer look at the new cruise port.

A family day was held with all sorts of activities – and while there were parts of the port that are still not up and running yet, some signs here and there saying coming soon, it was a good glimpse of what to expect.

The first thing you notice of course is the fence. A metal fence that runs along the outside marking a clear line between here and there. Us and them. Local and visitor.

Of course, that’s a security matter and one that is replicated at ports around the world to ensure that only those who are supposed to be boarding the ships are doing so. It used to be the same with the old port building too. But as first impressions go, it’s one that came back to linger in my head later, about which more later in this article.

But the port itself is light years away from the barely adequate greeting that used to welcome visitors.

What struck me most of all is how open it all is. Large swathes of green grass. Orbiting pathways to take you past boat docks where yachts as well as cruise ships will be berthed. A soaring amphitheatre where bands played late into the evening. I’ll confess eyeing the huge sail-like structure above the stage and imagining it in the face of a hurricane – but I’m sure that has been taken into account in its construction, and if a hurricane hits Nassau directly that might be the least of our worries.

The Junkanoo museum is an eye-catcher, although I wish it were bigger. The large pieces on show are beautiful but such a museum is a great opportunity to get in depth with the story of Junkanoo and it just perhaps does not quite have the room for that.

A number of vendors were present, though equally a number of locations are not yet open, though it is early days. There is enough space between the vendors, however, so even when everything is open, it does not look as if it will be as crammed in and occasionally claustrophobic as the straw market.

There are a number of booths that I looked at twice until I realised it was for hair braiding. With plenty of separation between each braider, there were enough booths to deal with a considerable number of visitors but with space aplenty to ensure everyone is not on top of one another. A healthy consideration as well as one of comfort.

What I noticed most was how everything felt as if there was a change of pace. Everything was not as hurried. It was relaxing.

Compare that to the hustle and bustle of how things used to be. The small vendor area that there used to be, with sellers calling out to passengers and hassling them to buy this or that. The times I’ve been in the old port arrivals building, I’ve been approached by people offering drugs or by prostitutes – the new area comes with a promise of a clampdown on such behaviour.

The contrast between the old and the new is like night and day. You would happily spend a large part of your day in the new port. You could barely get out fast enough of the old.

And with that comes a problem.

Let’s go back to that fence. That barrier between the port and Downtown.

As I made my way out at the end of my visit, I struggled to imagine why anyone would leave the port area to come into Downtown.

Walking through the darkened streets of night-time Bay Street, there were roaches scuttling across the street. A rat scurried down a side alley. There was the smell of urine hanging in the air from where some vagrant or nightclub goer decided to relieve themselves on the sidewalk.

I walked past a couple of the tourist shops. A T-shirt store. A souvenir seller. Why would someone buy from there instead of staying in the comfort of the port?

And if a visitor wants to see more of The Bahamas – our beaches, our historic locations and so on, well there’s a taxi office right there on the port ready to whisk them to wherever they want to go.

A visitor can completely bypass Downtown – and the honest question is, if they do, what will they miss?

This needs to be a challenge to Downtown. Collectively, business owners who want the area to thrive need to ask what can they offer that will encourage people to venture further.

Where are locations such as the Hard Rock Café that used to be a destination for many? What are the comparative businesses that we can bring Downtown?

How about more museums or attractions?

Then there is the Bahamian element – what is the Bahamian experience that can be offered Downtown that can be an essential part of any visitor’s trip to The Bahamas.

The problem is not the port – the new port brings a level of excellence long missing in welcoming arrival. The problem is that excellence shows up our shortcomings elsewhere.

What needs to happen now is the next stage. Downtown needs to live up to the promise offered in the port.

If we can raise our game, that will benefit us all.

As I sat on the grass listening to the crowd singing along to No Woman, No Cry, I could not help but think what if all of Downtown was this welcoming, this warm, this relaxing, a place of business mixed with a place of happiness.

There’s the challenge. The gauntlet has been thrown down. Who will pick it up?