No decision yet made in MP rape case

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier said her office is still reviewing the file involving an MP accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend and has not yet decided what to do.

Ms Frazier confirmed to The Tribune on June 14 that her office received the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s investigation file and was reviewing the documents.

At the time, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the force’s legal team was discussing the matter with the DPP’s office.

A woman filed a complaint with police about an MP, her ex-boyfriend, on April 7.

In police documents seen by The Tribune, the woman accused the man of raping her and making death threats against her and her family.

She hired a lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, to deal with the case.

In May, Mr Ferguson said the investigation length showed a double standard in how police treat matters involving prominent people versus less influential people.

“We would have expected that by now, the investigation file would be in the hands of the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for pre-charging review,” he said.

“This process that we are witnessing cannot invite confidence from women who file complaints against men with a perceived sense of power and influence.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe rejected the criticism, however, arguing the length of investigations is driven by the facts of each case, not who a person is.