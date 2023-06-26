Officer injured on duty says salary was stopped without warning

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer who was injured on duty has lamented the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s treatment of him.

Constable Craig Scott was the front seat passenger in a police vehicle transporting prisoners in 2010 when his vehicle collided with a car that blocked its path.

The 52-year-old injured his upper and lower spine. He had three surgeries on his cervical and lumbar spine. He has been receiving therapy and expects to undergo another operation.

Mr Scott said that in December 2019, former police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson sent him a letter informing him that his salary “would be coded”.

“I had a year’s contract that had expired on me, and no one from human resources or any of that department, me being sick and injured, indicated to me that I would have to come and do a re-engagement and continue my contract, but they just abruptly stopped my salary completely,” he told The Tribune last week.

Mr Scott said it had been difficult getting top police officials to respond to him. He has hired attorney Bjorn Ferguson to pursue legal action against the force.

He said he depleted his savings and has depended on his wife. He said his injuries have affected the quality of his life tremendously; he wears a back brace permanently and takes painkillers regularly.

“I can’t stand for long periods, nor can I sit for long periods,” he said. “I can’t run. For years, I was walking with a cane to maintain my balance. There’s a lot of things I can’t do. I can’t even drive for too long and sit in the vehicle for too long.”

“My children, it affected them tremendously because of the things I used to do with them. I have sons. I have two sons. When they were younger, we used to play wrestling and stuff like that I just couldn’t do anymore. You know, it was really rough on me.”

Mr Scott said he joined the police force in 1989 and devoted his life to the service.

He said he contacted Mr Ferguson because he is frustrated.

“I’m disappointed, I’m angry because to know that I’ve dedicated my entire life to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, served in many capacities, executed my duties to the best I know how and this is how I’ve been treated.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told The Tribune yesterday that Mr Scott’s concerns are being addressed.