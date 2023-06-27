Davis: GBPA ‘needs a management and governance change’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he believes new management is needed at the Grand Bahama Port Authority to facilitate Freeport’s growth because the “status quo” is not working.

His comment further indicates his administration’s increasing discontent with the GPBA, but it is the first time he has explicitly called for new management of the company.

He said over the years the government has done the authority’s job.

“For many years,” he said, “the people have called for changes to the way the city of Freeport, as the economic engine of Grand Bahama is managed. You know I lived in Grand Bahama for several years, many years in the early 70s to the early 80s, so I know Freeport.”

“As the government, we have done what we can to make important investments in Grand Bahama. We are investing in a new airport, a new hospital, and a multi-million-dollar jobs programme. While these initiatives are much needed –– and let me say that these were under the Hawksbill Creek agreement ya know –– this is the port’s responsibility, but they take those responsibility off them.”

“They do not address the more fundamental need for change. Grand Bahama lost nine per cent of its GDP last year, and it’s continuing to lose more. Our position is clear: the Port Authority under its present structure is not realising Freeport’s enormous potential.”

“The status quo is not working, and the people of Grand Bahama deserve better.”

Mr Davis highlighted Section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which “specifies that costs borne by the government for certain activities and services provided are to be reimbursed by the GBPA for amounts in excess of customs duties and emergency taxes collected.”

He said the government has already started sending invoices to the authority for reimbursable expenses.

“To date, the port authority has not provided reimbursement in connection with any of these invoices,” he added.

“We need to have a serious conversation in this country about the best way forward. I am of the belief that the GBPA needs a management and governance change in order to realise real growth and opportunities in Grand Bahama.”

The prime minister also committed to consulting the people of Grand Bahama and the licensees of Freeport to determine their views.

Government officials declined to say how much money the authority owes the government.