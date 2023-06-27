Road hold-ups

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Bay Street and surrounding streets at most times of the day are busy heavily trafficked and when police block off the majority chaos results.

Was the holding of the police recruit graduation in Rawson Square necessary?

What usually takes me 30 plus minutes to get home, thanks it took an hour plus.

Surely the graduation could have been held at the usual location - Police College or Tommy Robinson Stadium or anywhere where road diversions were not necessary.

Anyway for the next 50 years hoping will continue to be at Police College...isn’t that the campus?

ANDY MINNS

Nassau,

June 23, 2023.