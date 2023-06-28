Murder on Peter Street brings count to 54 for the year

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead last night, bringing the country’s murder count to 54.

Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings spoke to the media on the scene in Peter Street last night.

She said: “Some-time around 9.20pm our department was notified of gunshots being dis-charged in Peter Street West, in the area of Bail-lou Hill Road.

“Police responded and on arrival discovered a male with multiple gun-shot injuries lying next to a chain link fence.

“Our preliminary infor-mation thus far revealed that the victim was clear-ing the fence of shrubs when a dark-coloured small Japanese vehicle pulled up.

“It is reported that a male exited that vehicle and opened fire on the victim, hitting him multi-ple times.”

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

CSP Skippings con-firmed the victim was a resident of the area and was familiar to police. His age or iden-tity were not revealed last night.

She noted that police are following significant leads into the matter.



“Saturation patrols are assisting us significantly, even though we have sat-uration patrols ongoing remember when a person has made up their mind to commit a crime, you can’t stop them.

“We will continue to be resolute, we will continue to patrol, we’re actually going to beef up more patrols in this area.”