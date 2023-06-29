AG says cruise lines wanted three-year tax phase-in – but he admits fault for error on date in original bill

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said cruise lines pushed the Davis administration to phase in new passenger tax increases over three years, something Cabinet refused to do.

He was responding to FNM Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis, who accused the government of failing to consult with cruise lines before introducing the increased taxes.

“If they exercised good governance, if they consulted with the cruise lines prior to drafting legislation, they would’ve heard their concerns earlier and adjusted accordingly,” she said as senators debated the budget in the upper chamber yesterday.

In response, Mr Pinder said cruise lines were consulted before the Passenger Tax (Amendment) Bill was tabled.

“I could speak firsthand with this because I was sitting with the Prime Minister and had a conference call with the president of the cruise association prior to the budget legislation being tabled in the House of Assembly, advising them that we were making adjustment to the departure tax,” he said.

“They advised they wanted –– listen to this now –– a three-year phase-in on the departure tax, but we did consult. We told them that that was unacceptable and we’d give them a six-month transition.”

Mr Pinder did not give any further details.

The Davis administration’s original bill amending passenger taxes said the amendment would take effect on July 1, 2023.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the date on the bill was incorrect.

Mr Pinder accepted responsibility for the error yesterday.

“It should’ve had January and not July, and frankly, I take responsibility as the operative minister for drafting legislation,” he said. “The deputy prime minister made this point that it was the wrong date, and again, I take the responsibility for that.”

The Tribune had previously reported that cruise lines lobbied to delay passenger tax increases when they met Mr Cooper in Florida.

The government aims to nearly triple revenues earned from departing cruise passengers, projecting $145m in revenue in the 2023-2024 budget, up from $50m in the current fiscal year.