Bahamas Red Cross names Edison Sumner president

THE Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) elected Edison Sumner as its new president on June 22.

The Red Cross said that in his acceptance speech, Mr Sumner said the Bahamas Red Cross “must continue to forge ahead and do what needs to be done to assist and support the most vulnerable in our communities”.

“He also pledged to work closely with the organisation’s director general and staff while thanking his predecessor, Mrs Terez Curry, for her ‘stellar leadership over the past five years’,” the organisation said in a statement.

“During her tenure of leadership, Mrs Curry oversaw the BRCS efforts during hurricane Dorian, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Bahamas Red Cross’ subscribes to seven principles: ‘Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality.’”

Mr Sumner was the director and CEO and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC).

According to his LinkedIn page, he is the current founder and principal of Sumner Strategic Partners.