Cuban migrant dies in Bahamian waters

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Staff Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
ONE of 15 Cuban migrants travelling to Grand Bahama this week died while at sea, police officials reported.
A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive among the migrants intercepted on Monday in waters near Cay Sal Bank and Anguilla Cay shortly after 8:30pm on Monday.
According to reports, US Coast Guard officials were on routine patrol when they spotted and apprehended the 15 Cuban males in a vessel in Bahamian waters.
The migrants were transported to Freeport Harbour, where they received medical attention and were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing.
A medical doctor examined one of the migrants but found no signs of life. He was pronounced dead.
Police are continuing their investigations.
