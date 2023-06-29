Cuban migrant dies in Bahamian waters

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ONE of 15 Cuban migrants travelling to Grand Bahama this week died while at sea, police officials reported.

A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive among the migrants intercepted on Monday in waters near Cay Sal Bank and Anguilla Cay shortly after 8:30pm on Monday.

According to reports, US Coast Guard officials were on routine patrol when they spotted and apprehended the 15 Cuban males in a vessel in Bahamian waters.

The migrants were transported to Freeport Harbour, where they received medical attention and were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing.

A medical doctor examined one of the migrants but found no signs of life. He was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigations.