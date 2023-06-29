‘Other lines of inquiry’ requested in MP rape claim

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE director of public prosecutions has instructed the police to pursue “other lines of inquiry” in the investigation of an MP accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend, police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

“As I indicated, the file is in the possession of the DPP, and she has instructed some other lines of inquiries that we are following at this time, so that’s what I say,” Commissioner Fernander told reporters following a ceremony on the rededication of Government House.

“We don’t put a time on the investigation. Other eyes are viewing it and generated a few lines of inquiry, so that’s what we are doing at this time.”

Authorities have been criticised for the length of time it is taking them to make a decision in the case.

Commissioner Fernander was adamant yesterday that investigators are not dragging their feet.

Asked if the investigation was more difficult because the accused is an MP, he said: “No, absolutely not. The investigations will take their course no different.”

A woman filed a complaint with police about an MP, her ex-boyfriend, on April 7. In police documents seen by The Tribune, she accused the man of raping her and making death threats against her and her family.

Acting Director Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier recently confirmed that her office finally possessed the file, which it received on June 14.