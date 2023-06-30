FNM Leader says Government House should be monetised in light of renovation costs

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the Davis administration should monetise Government House given the massive cost of its renovation.

His comments came after a contractor revealed the cost of renovations to Government House, initially pegged at $9.9m, will be doubled by the time the project has been completed.

“The government has the obligation to put in place a comprehensive programme that will be able to generate revenue,” Mr Pintard said.

“Drawing attention to one important aspect of our political and cultural heritage, other countries have monetised state-owned homes as well as national sites, government houses, prime minister’s residences, museums, etc.”

“The Bahamas is no different in our ability to monetise our cultural assets. And so, we will be standing ready to be of assistance in providing additional ideas to this administration on how we can get a return on a substantial investment.”

Additionally, Mr Pintard said he wants the Davis administration to table documents relating to the costs of the Government House renovations in the House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, Floyd Wilmott, CEO of Telco Enterprise Limited, said changes were ordered as the project progressed, pushing the cost up.

“So, we started with one figure, and as we continued, for example, the ballroom, there were change orders,” he said after a blessing and rededication service for the institution.

“We had to do the same for the main residence, same for the Windsor wing and the landscaping.”

He could not definitely say how much the project would cost.

“I’m going to say it’s probably about double by the time we’re done,” he said.