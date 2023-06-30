Planning concern on $1.3m propane plant

• Nassau Propane seeks half-mile relocation approval

• But authorities question ‘compatibility with neighbours’

• Company pledges ‘state-of-art’ facility and new services

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

Planning authorities are voicing concern over a proposed $1.3m “state-of-the-art” propane gas plant off Tonique Williams Highway due to “compatibility with its neighbours”.

Documents lodged with the Department of Physical Planning reveal that Nassau Propane is seeking to relocate half-a-mile east of its present location and construct a new facility that will enable it to “introduce a whole new range of services to Nassau”.

However, Jehan Wallace, the Department’s chief physical planner, in a June 2023 paper for the Town Planning Committee, said a church, school and other commercial businesses are located nearby while a “multi-family housing structure is 120 feet to the west” of Nassau Propane’s proposed boundary.

“The applicant is seeking planning approval to relocate Nassau Propane to a 22,500 square foot site located on Chapel Drive off the Tonique Williams Highway. The site is currently vacant,” Ms Wallace wrote. “The company is currently located a half-a-mile west of the proposed location behind Ron’s Auto. However, they need to relocate and wish to stay in the same location [area] they have serviced for the past 22 years.

“The applicant hopes to enter into a long-term lease agreement with the owner of the proposed location for a space to create the same scope of their existing business.” However, she noted the proximity of Nassau Propane’s proposed new site to other ventures in the area.

“Uses in the area include a church, school and other commercial business,” Ms Wallace said. “There is one multi-family housing structure 120 feet to the west of the proposed western boundary of the site. Even though the use currently exists in the area, it is the only industrial use and the Department has concerns about the compatibility of the use to its new neighbours.

“As a result, the Department recommends a deferral on a decision on this matter for a public hearing. This recommendation is in keeping with the precedent regarding developments that will result in significant changes to the neighbourhood. A public meeting will ensure that the views and concerns of neighbouring business owners, as well as the views of the general public are heard regarding this project.” That meeting will be held on July 20.

Warren Davis, Nassau Propane’s manager, last night told Tribune Business that relocating to the new site will enable the company to upgrade its facilities, expand its services and hire more staff. Explaining the rationale for the switch, he said: “The primary reason is that the facility that we propose to build will be a state-of-the-art plant. We’ve been at the current location for 23 years and never had any issues, but it’s time to go ahead and upgrade the facility.

“Especially with Nassau Propane, and a plant like Nassau Propane, it’s very important to continue to upgrade your facility. Our intent is to move so that we can offer customers, and Nassau at large, much better service. That’s why we selected this particular location. There are no homes there and we have several acres of encumbered land. We felt it was a great location.”

Mr Davis argued that the chosen site is superior to the Gladstone Road area, where many of Nassau Propane’s rivals are based, because their locations are becoming increasingly surrounded by residential housing developments. “As the population of Nassau has grown, the idea of having a plant built on Gladstone Road is archaic because when you look at the population density all those places are surrounded by residential on the north, east, west and south,” he added.

“What we propose is to put a plant that offers customers better service, a better location and, really and truly in my opinion, it needs to be where the industry moves towards. What we’re going to be doing is changing all the mechanical systems. It’s going to be more efficient, seamless service.

“We’re going to integrate a certain level of technology for our client platform, which will include the introduction of an app that clients can use to place orders. We’re going to introduce a tank switch out service. It’s a whole range of services that we’re going to introduce to Nassau, but we don’t have the space [currently], and we’re proposing to upgrade our customer infrastructure to accommodate these changes.”

Mr Davis said the new Nassau Propane plant will be designed to US National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, and international designers who have worked on “much larger plants” - including in Texas - have been hired to put the facility together.

“We have gone ahead, and worked through the NFPA guidelines to ensure the plant is built to the highest standards,” he added. “Our standards will be in accordance with their guidelines. We want to go ahead and provide a very seamless and unique experience. At the moment we have eight employees and we intend to increase that to 12. The project is going to cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of $1.3m.” Training and mentorship programmes will also be offered.

Documents filed with the Department of Physical Planning show that Nassau Propane had initially intended to move just one block to the corner of Bozine Road and Tonique Williams Highway, but switched its focus to Chapel Drive following objections from the planning authorities.

Mr Davis, in a June 19, 2023, letter to Ms Wallace, wrote: “The proposed site meets all zoning requirements and has been selected for its convenient location and accessibility. There are no homes in the surrounding area and the entire plot of land is vacant. These were among the considerations for the rejection of the last location proposed.

“We have remedied these concerns and would like to point out that there is greater population density in the surrounding locations of all my competitors who are primarily located on Gladstone Road as compared to the new proposed site. Also, it needs to be stated that the facility would be a small depot with storage capacity of 4,000 gallons.

“The proposed propane plant would be built with adequate safety measures, and would operate in compliance with all applicable regulations and guidelines. This move will provide better services to customers in the community that we have had the pleasure for serving for the last 22 years and we are committed to ensuring that it is operated responsibly and with due regard for public safety,” Mr Davis continued.

“As part of our commitment to safety, we have also ensured that the propane plant will be constructed with state-of-the-art safety features, including emergency shut-off valves and fire suppression systems to minimise any potential risks... We are confident this propane plant will have a positive impact on the community.”