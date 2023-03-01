Clay Sweeting dismisses FNM chairman’s criticism on Eleuthera water issues

By EARYEL BOWLEG

CLAY Sweeting, MP for for Central and South Eleuthera, said the Davis administration has put a lot of focus in his area, despite Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands criticising the government for neglecting the island’s water issues.

Mr Sweeting pointed out some of the previous administration’s failings and said the country made the right choice when it elected the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mr Sweeting gave an update on the island’s water situation, noting that currently the plant that provides Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound is up and running.

“There was a time for five days when Aqua Design that operates the plant was not operational and they had to import some parts to get the plant up and running,” he said.

“So there was a time when it was difficult for the people in my constituency, but I am confident that the Ministry of Works, the Minister of Works, as well as the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation is working diligently to rectify that this doesn’t happen again or as often as it has.”

Asked about some reports of a couple of days of water disruption, he mentioned that another company operated a few of the plants.

“I’m not sure you’re aware, but Aqua Design currently operates a few plants throughout The Bahamas. So the disruption that happened was a different plant than a few months ago, but in my constituency. So Aqua Designs operates a few plants.

“One specifically the challenge was in Governor’s Harbour a few months ago, which Aqua Designs or (another company) operates. And then the challenge last week was a water plant in Tarpum Bay, which provides water to Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound. So it’s two separate plants, not the same one.”

Dr Sands had previously said that despite being one of the largest islands of The Bahamas, in South and Central Eleuthera, citizens, residents and visitors don’t have access to clean water.

In an audio message, he claimed for “days, weeks on end,” a basic human need has been “neglected” by this administration and this has been an issue for many months.

But Mr Sweeting argued: “You know, I kinda have to laugh because if he remembers in the former administration, that administration refused to pay the company at the time. And until the company threatened to cut off all supply to Eleutheran residents, which happened, then they decided to pay the company, and then the same company then they still renegotiated a contract after that.

“For me, as a member of Parliament and as an administration, we have put a lot of focus in Central and South Eleuthera - a lot of developments are happening. We got some roadworks that supposed to start fairly quickly and we are assessing all government services that need to be corrected.

“So for me, it’s a laughable moment when we see the treatment that not just Eleuthera, but the people of this country had under the prior administration. So we remain focused. I don’t get distracted about persons that (are) just looking for political brownie points. I think at the end of the day, the people of this country made the right decision on electing the Progressive Liberal Party as the government.”