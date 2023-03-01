Dilipadated home demolished as crime preventative measure

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

URBAN Renewal demolished a dilapidated wooden structure in the Bain and Grants Town community yesterday as a preventive measure against criminal activity.

The building off Eneas Street was said to be an eyesore, in addition to a breeding ground for criminals within the community.

State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said this initiative will take place throughout various communities in New Providence.

In the past, Urban Renewal has conducted various demolitions to rejuvenate city areas. Ms Rahming noted that this tactic has been deemed successful in curbing and eliminating certain crimes.

“This is extremely important, not only for Urban Renewal, but I would also say for Bain and Grants Town and for the wider Bahamas,” Ms Rahming said on the sidelines of the demolition on Eneas Street yesterday.

She continued: “This, of course, is a crime preventative measure that Urban Renewal has initiated. Of course, it’s not new, it was done in the past, it has worked in terms of deterring and eliminating certain types of crime.

“And so, it’s important to us because normally in buildings that are unoccupied, we have persons gambling, the hiding of guns, the hiding of drugs, and it can also be used possibly as an area where women can be lured and possibly raped or insulted. And so, it is our duty to ensure that persons in the community feel safe about living in Bain and Grants Town.”

Ms Rahming said the process of demolishing derelict structures involves first identifying property owners.

“So, this is just our starter for now, as they identify the homeowners, of course, will have to sign a letter giving us permission to do so. So, we don’t just come and demolish, we ensure to follow all protocols before doing so,” she said.

She explained the environmental factors associated with demolitions, while also emphasising the importance of securing the “peace and harmony” of the neighbourhood.

Bain and Grants Town MP Wayde Watson acknowledged the need for the demolition of various homes throughout the community.

“It does present a major challenge for us in this constituency (Bain and Grants Town), and we have a number of homes that need to be demolished,” Mr Watson said yesterday.

“And I’m hoping that we can work together with Minister Rahming so that we could continue to monitor as many of these homes as possible.

“You know, some of these homes can be demolished, and the land can be repurposed so that we can build proper structures on them. So, I’m happy to be here today to be a part of this and we have a lot more to do, and we’re hoping that we can partner with the ministry to get it done.”