International Women’s Day march returns

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a two-year hiatus, Equality Bahamas is set to take the streets to demand women’s rights.

With International Women’s Day set for March 8, the advocacy group will host its third annual march and expo.

Since previously conducting the event virtually, Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas, is excited about this year’s event.

She said this year’s event will support the fight for the criminalisation of marital rape.

The event is set to kick-off on March 4, with the procession set to begin at 9am from Eastern Parade and ending at the IWD expo site at the Dundas Centre on Mackey Street.

“The expo is always a space where we invite different organisations, largely NGOs, to set up tables or booths where they can talk a bit about the work that they do, and in particular, any resources or services that they have available to women and girls,” the local activist said.

“It’s a space relief for women and girls to be able to walk around and really find out what exists in The Bahamas for them. If they have a particular challenge, if they have a particular need, they can get a sense of where they can go for help.”

Some of the non-government agencies include: Hands for Hunger; Bahamas National Reparations Committee; Bahamas Crisis Centre; Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association; Access Accelerator and much more.

This family-friendly event is scheduled from 10am to 3pm, with various workshops. According to Ms Wallace, the workshops include: yoga; dance; Zumba; group therapy; and zine-making.