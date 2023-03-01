Repair to bridge faces further delays frustrating residents in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE protracted delay of repairs at the Casuarina Bridge has residents frustrated and demanding answers on when work will be completed there.

According to Don Martin, a resident of East Grand Bahama, what was initially supposed to be a 30-day project has now become 15 months and repairs are still ongoing.

“The initial date for repairs was November 2021 and we are now in 2023; we have not had a completion of a 30-day project. So, we are into a year and it is very concerning,” he told a ZNS reporter.

“The bridge was closed in 2021 and the constant reopening and closing is frustrating and residents want answers on what is taking so long,” he said.

Residents living ‘Over the Bridge’ and in East End have to use an alternate route, the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge, which is a longer commute for them.

Mr Martin claimed that not only is it costly in terms of gas, but a “big inconvenience” because it creates a longer commute for residents.

In January, Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO) had issued a notice that the bridge would reopen on March 31, however, according to the company there will be further delay in repairs due to necessary redesign and modifications.

Charisse Brown, chief executive officer and senior legal counsel of DEVCO, in a statement issued yesterday to The Tribune, said while bridge repairs are taking longer than initially anticipated, significant progress is being made.

She indicated that completion of repairs at Casuarina Bridge is expected in August 2023.

“The initial timeline provided for completion of all repairs to the bridges was in advance of the start of the 2023 hurricane season. However, LUSCO advises that, due to modifications on the seawall and embankment retaining walls, work on the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge is expected to be completed in July 2023 and, a month later, the Casuarina Bridge.

LUSCA stated that its primary focus is the safety of motorists.

The Casuarina and Sir Jack Hayward Bridges were described as “critical structures which provide safe and convenient passage from Freeport and West Grand Bahama to the communities in the east.”

According to Ms Brown, All Bahamas Construction (ABC) has been working diligently for the past few months to repair severe embankment damage below the bridges caused as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“Hurricane Dorian had a devastating impact on our service and LUSCO enacted a prioritised restoration strategy to address the significant damage to our infrastructure. Our first priority was to address the land-based debris and wreckage, so that residents could begin the long journey of recovery and rebuilding to restore a sense of normalcy to their lives. We then began the preliminary work for the large infrastructure restoration works slated for the Casuarina and Sir Jack Hayward Bridges, as well as the Fortune Bay Canal dredging project, which is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. These areas were selected as matters of greatest importance to ensure the safe passage for boaters and motorists. As a third priority, we intend to address the lingering issue of debris removal in our interior freshwater canal systems,” the statement read.

“We understand the importance of these bridges to our residents, which is why we will do the necessary work to ensure the repairs are done to the highest standards and provide a lasting and safe solution. We will also be reinstating our quarterly community update meetings, so that we can keep residents updated on the bridge repairs, other key projects and works, as well as hear directly from residents and respond to any concerns. Please stay tuned to our LUSCO Facebook page for further updates.”

In addition to bridge repair concerns, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said that the lack of lighting is another issue for residents in the area.

“We have raised this issue with the developer,” he said. “We in the ‘Over the Bridge’ area are a distance from any police presence, and thankfully we see police patrols, but need lights.”