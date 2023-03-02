Kenise: No liability discussed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WHILE giving an update on the investigation into the death of Kenise Darville, Public Hospitals Authority managing director Dr Aubynette Rolle said in their communications with relatives, there were no discussions regarding liability.

However, Jerard Darville, Mrs Darville’s husband, previously told The Tribune that following the close of the investigation and a meeting with hospital officials last Thursday, PHA had taken responsibility for the negligence shown in the case of his wife.

Mrs Darville died on January 19 after being admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital two weeks earlier. A week before her death, the mother went live on Facebook about the alleged negligence she experienced at PMH.

In the heart-wrenching video, she claimed she had a low platelet count and doctors initially informed her they would order the platelets for her. She further alleged a week later that blood platelets were never ordered and that she was told by doctors to organise blood donations.

In a press statement, Dr Rolle noted the institution sought to provide an update to all inquiries related to the death of Mrs Darville.

“We encourage members of the media and the public to respect the fact that we cannot share the details of our findings as we maintain the privacy and confidentiality of our patients, whether alive or deceased,” according to the statement.

“I wish to advise that we did meet with the next of kin, Mr Darville and other family members, regarding the findings of the investigation following a review of the medical records and interviews with various stakeholders. The investigation is now complete, and we are now preparing the final written communication to be delivered to Mrs Darville’s next of kin.

“At the end of the day, the PHA is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the care and services we provide to the Bahamian people. In our communications there were no discussions regarding liability. The investigation, however, has afforded us an opportunity to both analyse and strengthen our processes and procedures and where necessary we will continue to make improvements to our service delivery with healthcare in The Bahamas.”

Mr Darville said this week when he asked for the names of specific individuals responsible for his wife’s care at the time and any repercussions for those individuals, nothing could be provided for him.

Dr Rolle urged all their patients and loved ones to utilise the client feedback lines to share any concerns, complaints, or questions.

The client feedback line for Princess Margaret Hospital is 825-3438 and the client feedback line for the Rand Memorial Hospital is 350-6700 ext 2079.