‘NGO went on spending spree with food money’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WHILE revealing new details about the former administration’s food programme, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday accused a non-profit organisation of going on “a spending spree” to purchase two high end trucks and boats with public funds meant to provide food assistance to Bahamians during the pandemic.

As he was ending his contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday, Mr Davis, who did not name the NGO, said substantial amounts of money along with boats and trucks were recently returned to the government by the organisation in question.

“We have previously brought to the attention of the public, the startling lack of controls surrounding the previous administration’s pandemic food programme,” Mr Davis told the House of Assembly.

“I can now report there have been further developments and I suspect much, much more to come. After the food programme was ended, while other organisations were returning unspent funds to the government, an NGO — I have the name here but I won’t call it — an NGO chose to go on a spending spree while the funds were being returned (to the government).”

The revelation drew shocked expressions and outbursts from government MPs seated in Parliament.

“They have the food money,” the Prime Minister continued. “I call it the food money and people trying to get it back to us and someone had asked me about why I ain’t bring the (pandemic) report yet and this the only reason I’m talking about this, so you understand why the report has not yet come.”

Mr Davis told parliamentarians that it was just a month ago when the NGO’s principal, who he referred to as a man, returned $100,000 in cash and trucks and boats to his administration, all together totaling $400,000.

But the NGO’s principal still had “more to bring,” he added.

“I don’t know whether he brought anything back as yet as I speak today, but this same guy brought back two modified high-end trucks, such as those used to fuel boats, jet skis and other watercraft,” the Prime Minister added.

“And then, it ain’t end there you know. He brought two boats — a speedboat and a barge. They say all together that’s what has been returned so far … and they are looking for some more from this person.”’

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was questioned about the allegations by reporters yesterday; however, he was unable to comment, saying he didn’t know all the details surrounding the claims.

“I am unaware of any matters that he is talking about and we will delve into the matter,” Dr Minnis said.

The Minnis administration created the National Food Distribution Task Force, a public/private partnership, in 2020 to provide emergency food assistance for vulnerable Bahamians and residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme has since ended, but came under scrutiny after the Davis administration assumed office in 2021.

The government claimed they had no record of how money was spent by some NGOs attached to the programme and also alleged that they could not get the information it required despite multiple requests.

However, former representatives of the now disbanded task force have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and have even disclosed detailed records with the press on the committee’s spending habits since the initiative’s start.

In Parliament yesterday, Mr Davis also raised alarm about another “highly irregular” case of alleged improper use of funds involving a company that was engaged by the former Minnis administration.

“For reasons, which remain profoundly unclear, the previous administration appointed a private company, again the name is here, I ain’t call the name, as the sole collector of immigration fees.

“Of course, this was contrary to the practice since the department was created, whereby fees were paid directly to the government. Under this exclusive contract, every person then had to go to the various offices of this entity to pay for work permits and all other immigration fees in cash.”

But what was deeply troubling, Mr Davis added, was the fact that the company was not licensed to collect revenue or engage in the provision of financial services.

“We cannot imagine why the administration chose to enter an agreement with a company which was not licensed to trade in the terms of the contract. To make matters much much worse, they collect the money and they keeping it,” he also said.

“From the start of this contract to when we stopped the arrangement in 2022, the company is estimated to have collected some $6.4 million. When the government approached them asking them to forward the monies collected, they said they were holding government revenue, in order to and I quote: ‘expand their business’.

“I’m sure that I don’t need to remind this honourable House that this is a wholly improper misuse of government funds.”

He also said: “But it doesn’t end there. That’s immigration. This company was also collecting taxes on behalf of the government in a Family Island, and then again, keeping the money. This was the same company that provided $12 million in loans during the pandemic as part of the government’s COVIS-19 Loans for Small Businesses Scheme, and the company cannot or will not provide a single record of any of the loans.”

Investigations into the matter are continuing, Mr Davis also said, adding that after several discussions with the company, he can now report that they have agreed to forward the revenue collected to the government.

“I’m advised that some money has been received,” he also said.