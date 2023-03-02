Road safety campaign and RTD improvements in transit

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

STATE Legal Affairs Minister Jomo Campbell revealed efforts are underway to improve and enhance the vehicle inspection and testing processes at the Road Traffic Department.

He made the announcement while disclosing startling statistics regarding traffic accidents and unveiling an upcoming road safety campaign. He said globally, over 3,500 people die every day on roads, which amounts to nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries each year – making it the leading killer of children and young people worldwide. In The Bahamas, more than 6,000 road accidents and 59 traffic deaths were recorded last year.

“As things stand, road traffic accidents are set to cause a further estimated 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries during the next decade without urgent action,” Mr Campbell told the House of Assembly.

“According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, over 6,000 traffic accidents were reported in 2022. Approximately, 59 traffic fatalities were recorded last year – most of the victims were young Bahamian males.”

Mr Campbell added that many of the traffic fatalities were recorded on the islands of New Providence, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, and Abaco.

He said the country cannot afford to continue to record the number of road traffic fatalities that are being experienced today.

“We are losing far too many of our young people,” the state minister said yesterday. “To address the number of traffic fatalities in our nation and to promote road safety, the Ministry of Transport and Housing is re-launching a comprehensive national road safety programme, under the theme, ‘Slow Down, Stay Alive.’”

The road safety programme will be led by a National Road Safety Council – comprised of professionals from the Ministry of Transport and Housing, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Education and Vocational and Technical Training, the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Road Traffic Department, and the Department of Local Government.

“The Council will work in conjunction with the Road Traffic Department and will have primary responsibility for road safety campaigns and initiatives in The Bahamas,” he explained.

“The Council will also work to establish local, regional, and international partnerships to improve co-operation, enhance networking, and exchange best practices.”

March 6-12 has been designated as Road Safety Week. Several activities are planned to promote road safety throughout The Bahamas.

“Efforts are also underway to improve and enhance the vehicle inspection and testing processes at the Road Traffic Department. It is important to note that the new processes will not frustrate or disenfranchise members of the public,” Mr Campbell said.

“We must move from a manual vehicle inspection to a digital vehicle inspection regime that not only tests braking and light systems, but also suspension, wheel alignment, and shock systems. In short, the new vehicle inspection process will ensure that safe vehicles are on our streets.

“For our country’s sake we must reduce the number of traffic fatalities on our streets. One life lost is one too many. Traffic accidents are preventable, and we must encourage safe driving on a consistent and everyday basis.”

On behalf of Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby- Davis, Mr Campbell invited the opposition to partner with the government on this “necessary road safety campaign” and advised all Bahamians to “slow down to stay alive”.