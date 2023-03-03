Man fined for three counts of violation of bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN on bail for murder was fined $1,500 in court on Friday after he admitted to failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) while on release.

Alando Curtis, 26, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on three counts of violation of bail conditions.

Between February 2 and 21 in New Providence while on Supreme Court bail for charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of attempted murder, Curtis failed to charge his EMD.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge. He then explained to the court that he had recently moved from his previously listed residence.

In view of this information, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom strongly advised the accused to seek variance on his bail with the higher court to list his new residence to avoid future charges.

With reference to his most recent charge, Magistrate Kelly fined Curtis $1,500 for the offence. If he does not pay, he faces a nine month prison sentence.