Senior officer: Too many firearms on the streets

A SENIOR police official on Grand Bahama revealed that while the police have experienced high success in solving crime, there are still too many firearms on the streets.

Chief Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock district, is appealing to those with firearms to turn them into the police.

“We do have some concerns in EMR and that is we still have a lot of firearms on our streets; that is one of the major concerns on the streets,” he said during a police walkabout.

He stressed they must prevent gun smuggling.

“In terms of these weapons, we need to find a way to stop it from coming in,” he said. “Not that we don’t know, we have an idea. But it is just doing a little bit more work and tying it all together.”

The senior officer sent a clear message to individuals with firearms in the community.

“Turn those weapons in; bring those weapons to the police or you can reach us at 919 or 911. The police will be relentless to do all we can to ensure we take them off the streets, and ensure that residents and citizens are safe,” he warned.

In the Eight Mile Rock district, he said they will continue to carry out road checks, searches, and walkabouts.

He said heightened police awareness will continue at hot spots and in residential areas, especially in the Sea Grape community.

“We have been successful with our road checks and in our stop and search. We don’t want criminals to feel they can ride from Freeport through EMR and into West End without being checked so we will continue with that,” he explained.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the results so far, CSP Henfield said: “Yes, I am satisfied with the results, not only in EMR, but the entire GB district.”

“We have done very well (in EMR.) As you can see in 2021 we recorded four murders, and in 2022 we recorded two. So, our success in solvability, I think, for last year during one month the rate went to 54 percent. And for the duration of the whole year it was 60 percent and above. Not just in EMR, but the entire island did very well,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Walter Henderson, officer in charge of the northeastern division, and Supt William Rahming, officer in charge of the West End division, also shared their plans for 2023.

They said they will continue to increase police visibility, including road checks, walkabouts and patrols in their districts. “Police visibility is very high on our list,” said CSP Henderson. “At the end of day it is about keeping the peace and our emphasis on prevention.”

Supt Rahming said they saw success in the reduction of crime in West End.

“We moved about the community and touched every house in the West End Division. We realised that through partnership with the community we are able to solve most of our matters,” he added.

When asked about a young woman who was found beaten in the area in the middle of the road and whether there were any concerns, Supt Rahming said: “The incident is not a regular occurrence, and the perpetrator has been taken into custody and charged and the matter is presently before the court.”

He said they will be focusing their efforts also on vulnerable persons in the community such as senior citizens and children. On Friday, he said they plan to launch a breakfast event at the primary school in West End.