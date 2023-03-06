Equality Bahamas marks upcoming International Women’s Day with March

A MARCH was held on Saturday to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day - due to be held on Wednesday this week.

The march, organised by Equality Bahamas, called for gender and climate justice.

Following the march, an expo was held at the Dundas Theatre, with stands from organisations including the Bahamas Crisis Centre, the Dignified Girl Project, Brightside Bahamas, and the Sustainable Development Goals Unit.

There were also workshops including poetry, zinemaking and property buying advice.

To learn more, visit Equality Bahamas on Facebook.

Photos: Disha Frase