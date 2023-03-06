Latest Labour on the Blocks 2.0 sees 500 job seekers and 40 businesses

THE latest Labour on the Blocks 2.0 job fair held on Saturday in the Carmichael Road area saw more than 500 job seekers, with one business having confirmed some 40 Bahamians on the spot.

Labour Director Robert Farquharson said “approximately 500” people showed up at the event at Flamingo Gardens Park, with 350 of them having pre-registered.

“The job fair was extremely successful, at 10pm on the Friday night we had over 350 persons who would have pre-registered. We had about 40 employers who were there,” Mr Farquharson said.

“The first person arrived at the job fair at 6.45am in the morning. We shut down operations at about 3pm,” he said.

“We know that we had a significant amount of employers who hired on the spot. We know that Blue Lagoon came there looking to hire 100 people. We know that Fidelity Bank hired people on the spot. We know that (SuperClubs) Breezes hired people on the spot. We know that Sandals (Emerald Bay) hired people on the spot. Sysco Bahamas (formerly Bahamas Food Services) hired people on the spot,” Mr Farquharson said.

“A number of employers came to us and told us they would provide us with information by Wednesday or Thursday this week, when they complete all of the background checks,” he said.

Mr Farquharson said both he and employers were very impressed with the turnout at the job fair and the quality of people that showed up.

“It was, in my opinion, extremely successful. We saw a significant increase in the amount of young men who attended, properly dressed, properly attired,” Mr Farquharson said.

“If you listen to the stories, Blue Lagoon and Albany were extremely happy with the quality of candidates and the fact that they were properly prepared. People from Sysco Bahamas, the Department of Immigration, Wemco Security, all were pleased. I think Wemco, they confirmed about 40 people yesterday (Saturday),” he continued.

“A significant amount of employers came to us and thanked us for the opportunity for the job fair and they’re looking forward to the next job fair,” Mr Farquharson said.

Mr Farquharson added that being able to partner with various communities to host job fairs is an important part of the work at the Department of Labour.

“If you look at the demographics in New Providence a significant amount of persons have moved from the inner-city into that southwestern area and so we thought it was important for us to target those people, give them an opportunity and bring the services of the Department of Labour closer to them,” Mr Farquharson said.

Upcoming job fairs will take place in the next few months with a specialised event being hosted later this month at the Department of Labour on Rosetta Street.

Mr Farquharson said: “On March 25, at the Department of Labour, we’re holding a specialised job fair from 9am to 5pm for a company called I Dream of Sugar, it’s a new company, that’s going to be opening next month, a factory on Bay Street, they’re looking for us to hire 100 persons on their behalf.

“Then, on April 1, the Department of Labour will hold a job fair at the Pilgrim Baptist Temple, in the Freetown community, where we’ll be partnering with the community to have a job fair there.

“On June 17, we’ll be partnering with the Fox Hill community, where we’ll be having a job fair in that community.”

Last week, Mr Farquharson told Tribune Business that the Labour on the Blocks job fair series has resulted in employment for more than 3,000 Bahamian job seekers since last May.