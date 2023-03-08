Supreme Court grants injunction against FNM leader and chairman

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Supreme Court has granted an injunction against Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard and party chairman Dr Duane Sands after legal action was filed last year by FNM vice chairman Richard Johnson after he was suspended from attending FNM council meetings.

The March 5 ruling states that Mr Pintard and Dr Sands are “hereby restrained” from prohibiting and interfering with Mr Johnson as he carries out his duties as FNM vice chairman.

The ruling further notes that this includes, but is not limited to, his attendance and participation in all Executive Committee and Central Council meetings organised by the FNM.

In November, Mr Johnson sued Mr Pintard and Dr Sands after he was banned from attending council meetings, which he claimed violated the party’s constitution.

He is also seeking some $500,000 in compensation for general or exemplary damages concerning the suspension which stems from allegations that he “acted contrary to the interests of the party, its platform, policies” etc.

