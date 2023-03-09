Darville on RCI PI deal, fears there will be ‘nothing left’ for Bahamians

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL environmental activist is in fear of the country’s land being sold piece by piece to foreign companies, adding that something must be left for future generations.

Joseph Darville, of Save the Bays and Waterkeepers Bahamas, spoke to The Tribune yesterday after the government on Tuesday night said it has approved Royal Caribbean’s $110m Paradise Island beach club project after negotiating greater Bahamian ownership and entrepreneurial participation in the development.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister who also has responsibility for tourism, investments and aviation, said in a statement that the Davis administration believes it has resolved all “previous objections” to the cruise giant’s plans by ensuring more Bahamian involvement “at all phases” of its construction and operation.

The project will span 17 acres — 13 acres of which is privately held land and some four acres of Crown land.

Mr Darville echoed concern about the islands and cays of The Bahamas being constantly sold to foreign companies.

“I worry desperately that there’s going to be nothing left as far as hard land and even land for development down the road 25 or 30 years from now for our native Bahamians to enjoy,” Mr Darville said. “Because we have been basically selling all the cays between Nassau, Long Island, and Exuma, all of those things have been sold to foreign entities.”

He noted foreign companies in the past have promised to advance the country through an economical boost. However, Mr Darville argued many foreign companies have caused a “considerable” amount of damage to The Bahamas’ natural resources.

The activist said it is “undoubtable” that the massive project will have a serious impact on marine life, coral reefs, and native animals that nest in the area.

“Any development in that area, which is a very narrow point on PI, is going to have a significant impact on the marine life,” he said.

“Any major development where cruise ships are going to come into the development there, undoubtedly, is going to drive away the land animals in that area.”

Several Royal Beach Club activities, including water sports, entertainment and food and beverage will be reserved for local businesses and entrepreneurs. It was reported that Bahamians will also be able to invest in the project and collectively take a 49 percent equity ownership stake. This would leave Royal Caribbean owning the majority interest.

Despite Bahamians being able to invest in the multi-million-dollar property, Mr Darville said he was still shaken by the approval of the project.

“My heart sank all the way down into my belly,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe that little pristine spot on the end of PI was going again to be owned by a foreign entity and developed by that entity. It made me actually nauseous and frightened because we are not going to have nothing left for our people.”

Mr Darville added: “I am so afraid that we’re going to sell our country and heritage that belongs to future generations. It must stop somewhere. We have to preserve something for future generations. We cannot always be seduced by these great developers, where there’s a cruise ship or other developers who come in and just eat all of what’s left of this little country.”