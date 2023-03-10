CR Walker Knights win seventh straight GSSSA championship

By Tenajh Sweeting
The CR Walker Knights were crowned the 2023 Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) champions after winning the senior division – their seventh straight championship.
The team rankings for the 2023 track and field championships are:
CR Walker Senior High (CRW) - 557
CV Bethel (CVB) - 494
Doris Johnson Senior High (DJH) - 325.50
CI Gibson (CIG) - 325
RM Bailey Senior High (RMB) - 324.50
Government High School (GHS) - 252
Anatol Rogers High School (ARH) - 175
CC Sweeting Senior High (CCS) - 173
The final day of the track and field championships ended with a combined score of 2,626.00 between the eight schools in the senior division.
The Knights will now celebrate another remarkable victory.
