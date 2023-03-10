Woman ordered to attend drug counselling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered by the court to attend drug counselling on Friday after she admitted to having $495 worth of drugs and drug-laced candies.

Kaybreann Miller, 22, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On March 8 at around 10pm police stopped Miller in the Garden Hills area while she was driving a Suzuki Swift. A search of this vehicle uncovered five and a half ozs of Indian hemp along with 15 Rice Krispies, eight medicated Nerds rope candies and three cigarette pipes, all laced with marijuana. The drugs seized during her arrest have a collective street value of $495.

Miller pleaded guilty to the charges in court. Magistrate Serville granted the accused a conditional discharge during which she is expected to attend drug counselling at CCAC.

Should Miller fail to abide by these conditions she faces a $2,500 fine or three months in prison.