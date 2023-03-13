Several women-led community outreaches receive honour from Ann Marie Davis

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Day last week, the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, led by Ann Marie Davis along with Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming visited various women-led community outreach organisations.

In her visit to the Bahamas Crisis Centre, the centre’s founder Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson and staff were chosen to be presented with a plaque for assistance in social work.

“This is so phenomenal. Your contributions are great and I respect this institution very much,” said Mrs Davis.

Other organisations honoured included the Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, Eljhay’s Hilltop Cottage Ministries, and Pat’s Senior Citizens Home.

Mrs Davis and Ms Rahming, with representatives of the Bahamas National Trust and Aliv, planted breadfruit and mahogany trees in Lou Adderley Park for the first installation of the “50 for 50” tree-planting initiative.