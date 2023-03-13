Veteran broadcaster, former diplomat Ed Bethel dies

Veteran broadcaster and former diplomat Ed Bethel has passed away, it has been confirmed.
Mr Bethel began his journalism career at The Tribune before going on to a career in broadcast journalism with ZNS.
hrysippus 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
For the rest of my life I will never forget the reporting of Mr. Bethel on ZNS as the results of the 1992 election came in to his studio. Many years later Fox reporters had a similar experience reporting the win of President Joe Biden.
ohdrap4 9 hours, 58 minutes ago
Unforgettable, that's what you are...🎻
