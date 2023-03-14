Davis gives address at church’s National General Convention

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis with several members of his Cabinet last night attended the 97th Biennial National General Convention of The Church of God of Prophecy.

In congratulating the church on holding the convention, Mr Davis reminded those gathered that the Church of God of Prophecy was first established in The Bahamas in 1909 by Bahamians Edmund and Rebecca Bar.

He also acknowledged that the country held a special place within the international assembly as it was the first country outside the US where the Church of God of Prophecy established tabernacles and evangelical missions.

“A clear message and a clarion call must go out from the highest office, especially as we enter our 50th year of sovereign nationhood, that we must develop a national culture of telling our story and memorialising exceptional and visionary Bahamians who have quietly made significant contributions to national development,” he said.

“Many Bahamians are of the impression that foreign missionaries established these churches in The Bahamas, but history shows that our forefathers and foremothers established many of our churches and have mightily shaped our Christian heritage, moral values and built a powerful and influential church community.”

Mr Davis said despite the evilness in the world, as a Christian nation, we must fight for the protection of our families, communities and for the soul of this nation, “knowing that we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers and spiritual wickedness in high places.”

“It is therefore critically important that saints of God and the church remain obedient to the great commission to go ye into all the world and preach the gospel,” he added.

“The record shows that the Church of God of Prophecy has never wavered in its divine commitment to bringing the good news to the lost and reaching out to the sick, the shut in, the poor, the dispossessed, comforting the broken hearted, the assisting the widow and the orphan.

“You are in your 114th year of community outreach, Sunday school, missions and evangelism in The Bahamas and you remain as focused and resolutely committed to kingdom building as ever – reconciling the world to Christ one soul at a time.”

He also commended the church for its zeal and passion for God, while paying homage to the strong leadership of Bishop Franklin Ferguson.

“I encourage Bishop Ferguson to continue to always keep his lamp trimmed much like the wise virgins, with much fasting, prayer and supplication because the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much,” he said in closing.

“I know that the convention is praying for you.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Immigration Minister Keith Bell, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and President of The Bahamas Christian Council Bishop Delton Fernander among other officials.