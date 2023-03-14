FNM Senator ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent rape and incest cases

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Senator Maxine Seymour said she is “deeply disturbed” by the recent arrest of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, adding that all offenders must be punished “even if they wear uniforms”.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Department in New Providence recently arrested a 27-year-old male resident of Seabreeze Lane for alleged unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police said: “The suspect, a RBDF officer, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female between 2020 and 2023. The file is presently being reviewed and the suspect is expected to be charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.”

Ms Seymour told The Tribune yesterday: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) uphold human rights, maintain order and protect our individual and territorial integrity.

“Thus, I am deeply disturbed to hear that a 27-year-old RBDF officer was arrested for, allegedly, engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl (between 2020 and 2023). Likewise, I find it appalling that a 33-year-old RBPF corporal was recently charged with ten counts of incest,” she said.

Ms Seymour added that while she is disappointed to see those mandated to protect allegedly committing the most grave crimes, she will stand with police to make sure that “all persons committing a crime are punished”.

“I commend the RBPF for their action in arresting the accused and I urge them to continue to thoroughly investigate these and other matters. We must send a clear message that sexual violence against minors, and adults, will not be tolerated in any shape or form and must punish offenders to the maximum extent of the law, even if they wear uniforms,” she said.

“Sexual offences are a grave violation of human dignity and it is essential that we hold individuals accountable for their actions, especially uniformed officers who wield power over our citizenry — power that should never be used corruptly or arbitrarily,” Ms Seymour added.

“While I do not condone sexual abuse of any kind, I most certainly hold our uniformed officers to a higher standard and code of conduct as they are the ones we report such heinous acts to, expecting them to provide protection against all forms of illegality, as required by their profession,” she said.

Ms Seymour added: “Further, I strongly condemn predatory acts executed on minors. As noted, on multiple previous occasions, no matter how complicated the world gets, children should have safe neighbourhoods where they can grow up unharmed, secure and healthy, and develop to the maximum extent of their potential.

“As a community, we must prioritise the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable among us. I stand with the brave survivors of these monstrous crimes, and their loved ones, as they pick up the pieces that will forever be fragmented,” Ms Seymour said.

Police have reported a number of sex crimes recently.

Last Wednesday, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while walking near bushes on Prince Charles Drive around 5am. The victim went for a walk along Prince Charles Drive heading east towards the beach when the attack occurred.

“While walking near a bushy area, she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male wearing a hooded jacket who informed her he had a gun,” police said.

The woman was sexually assaulted and the suspect fled the area on foot.

And last week, a 37-year-old man was sent to prison accused of having sex six times with a 14-year-old girl last year.

Earlier this month, a 33-year-old police officer was sent to prison after being accused of raping his young daughter over the course of almost three years.