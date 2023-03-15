Former Cabinet Minister Lanisha Rolle charged with bribery, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses

FORMER Cabinet Minister Lanisha Rolle has been charged in court today after allegations that she fraudulently awarded contracts in excess of $750,000.

The former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture has been granted bail of $150,000 on one count of bribery and 14 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses. The charges relate to her time as minister from 2019 to 2021.

Rolle is accused alongside Alfred Mortimer, Godfrey Burrows, Wilfred Rolle Jr, and her husband, Vontenken Rolle. They appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

None were required to enter a plea, and were informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The service of that VBI is set for May 31.