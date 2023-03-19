Seven left homeless after Andros house fire

A HOUSE fire in Andros has left a family of seven people homeless.



Officers attached to the Nicholls Town Police Station were alerted to the blaze at 1.40am on Sunday, in the settlement of South Mastic Point. On arrival, officers discovered a three-bedroom wooden home engulfed in flames.



Fire services responded and tried to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.



The home was completely destroyed. There were no fatalities in the blaze.



• A man is in custody on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.



The 49-year-old, of Sampson Street, Nassau Village, was detained on Sunday when, shortly after 11.40am, officers conducting saturation patrols who were attached to Operation Ceasefire, responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area.



Officers reported that they saw a man with a black backpack acting in a suspicious manner, who fled. Officers pursued and apprehended the man. On searching the backpack, officers reported that a large quantity of suspected marijuana was found. The man was arrested and taken into custody.



The suspected drugs weighted 4lb 1oz, with an estimated street value of $4,100.

• Police arrested a 48-year-old man, of Darling Lane, for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon on Saturday.



At about 11pm, an argument took place in the area of Darling Lane, off Wulff Road, which escalated into a fight, during which a man produced a handgun, but was disarmed by his victim, said police. The man then reportedly fled the scene, and the victim contacted police and handed over the firearm. Officers proceeded to the residence of the suspect, and arrested him.

