Two killed in Saturday night murders

Two men were killed in two different incidents on Saturday night. One man was shot and killed in Montell Heights and the other was killed in Nassau village.

The murders were both around 9.30pm, according to police.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that two males were standing outside of a residence in Akel Close, Montel Heights when two gunmen emerged from a track road off the East-West Highway and opened fire on the victims.

One of the victims, believed to be in his late teens, died on the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

In the second shooting incident of the night which occurred in Samson Street, Nassau Village. The victim was on a scooter when a lone gunman approached and fired at the victim several times. He died on the scene, said police.