29 migrants detained near Cay Sal Bank

THE US Coast Guard transferred 29 migrants to Bahamian authorities yesterday after they were detained near Cay Sal Bank.

A Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute to the vessel, which landed on Cay Sal Bank.

Bahamian authorities requested that Coast Guard crews rescue the Cuban migrants off the island.

One person required a medivac to receive medical care.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are stopping people from illegally landing in the US,” said Lt Cmdr Mark Cobb. “Don't take to the sea, and use safe and legal means to immigrate to the US."