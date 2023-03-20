Former PM shares history and encouraging words at Genesis Academy’s national pride celebration

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie urged students to learn about the history of the nation as he spoke at a national pride celebration at Genesis Academy on Friday.

Speaking on the second day of the academy’s celebrations, Mr Christie answered questions from senior students and gave a look at the country’s history as well as the ups and down of his political life.

He said: “I was asked to have a conversation with you with respect to the 50 years of governance in our country since independence. The Prime Minister recently appointed a committee to look back and Bahamians who were overlooked in their honours, with a view to seeing whether they should be lifted up out of history, and given some honours for what they did and what they have not yet been recognised as having done.”

“Which brings me to a point that when I was a student I was taught English history. I knew Sir Francis Drake, I knew Sir John Hopkins, I knew all of these historical figures out of Britain, but I knew nothing about The Bahamas because nothing was (taught) about The Bahamas,” he said.

He highlighted moments in history such as Majority Rule Day, the first man of colour being elected to Parliament, and even a Bahamian slave case used for the abolition of slavery in 1844 in England.

He said: “All of these things, we must find a way to get to know our history because it didn’t start 50 years ago when we were independent.”

Dr Lyric Knowles, director of academic affairs at Genesis Academy, said it was a wonderful opportunity for their senior students to have a conversation with Mr Christie as “he is a part of our living history”.

Dr Knowles said: “This is the first time that we’ve had national pride in a while due to COVID and because our national pride celebrations are coinciding with The Bahamas 50th year of independence, we really wanted to do national pride in a grand style. “

“It was important for us to educate students on our national heroes in various categories like education, medicine, politics, music, drama, and so on.”

Mr Christie also left encouraging words for the students.

He said: “You have to help the school to make its name a major brand name in our country. The work you do with the school, your success in the classes that helps to define the school. And years and years and years from now, when you are adults and you have a family, you can decide willingly to send your child to where you had your schooling and that’s what it’s all about, taking advantage of opportunities that present themselves, recognising that no matter how good your parents are to you, how good your friends are to you, it depends on you, to make it work.”