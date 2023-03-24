Man held without bail accused of raping girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl last month.

Shaquell Moss, represented by Levon Johnson, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday on a charge of rape.

On February 16 in New Providence, it is alleged that Moss forced the victim to have sex with him against her will.

Due to the severity of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea. His matter was transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, which is expected to be served on June 26.

The magistrate informed Moss that although she lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail he could apply for it through the higher court. Until then, he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.