Man denies sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man denied sexually abusing a young girl over the course of a year in Supreme Court on Friday

Damien Brown appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on twelve counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Between December 31, 2020 – November 8, 2021 Brown is alleged to have had illicit sexual relations with the minor on 12 occasions while she was between the ages of 11 and 12.

Charges were officially filed by the complainant’s mother in 2021 when she became aware of the alleged abuse.

Before the Justice, Brown pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges against him.

The defendant was then told that his matter had been transferred to Justice Willamae Renae McKay. Brown is expected to appear for trial date fixture before Justice McKay at 10am on April 6.