Families left homeless after blaze destroys homes on Bimini

Police on the island of Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which destroyed four homes and reportedly left 11 families homeless on Sunday.
Preliminary information revealed that shortly after 7.30am officers attached to the Bimini Police Station responded to reports of a structural fire in the settlement of Porgy Bay. Upon the officers’ arrival, they met a two-story stone home, along with a wooden structure and a single-story stone structure, fully engulfed in flames. Fire Services on the island responded and with the assistance of bystanders evacuated all of the residents.
The fire was eventually extinguished. However, all of the homes sustained extensive damage. There were no injuries reported. An investigation is ongoing into the matter.
Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis was among officials who travelled to Bimini Sunday in the aftermath of the fire.
Comments
Engineer 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Is it true that there is no working fire truck on Bimini? I can not believe this rumour?
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
4 homes and 11 families? Why would the PM rush to a house fire? Isnt this something more suited to the disaster agency? And even the head of that shouldnt be flying around to see for themselves. Their job is to coordinate with their point persons on the ground to mobilize supplies and response... I dont know, we've accepted these non helpful PR displays for too long. As @Engineer pointed out, a better use of the PMs time and flight expense of the entourage, would have been to examine the needs of the constituency and organize the purchase of a fire truck 2 years ago
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID