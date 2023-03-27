Editor, The Tribune.

It is truly said that it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

While drivers curse the disgraceful state of our potholed roads in Nassau, there is one man, Locksley Thompson aka the street philosopher “Potcake”, who revels in our collective misery. As soon as a pothole dislodges one of our hubcaps, Potcake is right behind to pick it up. Finders Keepers Losers Weepers.

Bruce G. Raine

Nassau,

March 26, 2923