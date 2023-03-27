US Embassy notes $1bn spent to remove guns in region

IN THE wake of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announcing The Bahamas had joined a legal action against US gun manufacturers, the US Embassy has highlighted efforts to tackle gun trafficking and violence in the region.

The Embassy noted the US government does not comment on ongoing legal matters. Last week, The Bahamas joined an amicus curiae brief (friend of the court) supporting an appeal by Mexico in a case seeking to hold US gun manufacturers to account for the spread of firearms throughout the region.

Other countries joining the brief included Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

However, the Embassy statement did point out government efforts to assist the Caribbean region.

The statement said: “Over the past 12 years, the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative has devoted nearly $1bn to programmes designed to reduce illicit trafficking, increase citizen security, and prevent youth crime and violence.”

It added: “We partner with law enforcement agencies across the region to take down the networks of those who profit from the illicit gun trade. Our attachés from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Trinidad support host country investigations into firearms trafficking cases. In collaboration with their regional counterparts from the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) they enforce US export laws and investigate firearms and ammunition smuggling operations that violate these laws.”

The Embassy pointed to results such as a joint operation in September 2022 that involved officers from 19 countries in the region, as well as INTERPOL, CARICOM, the World Customs Organisation, ATF and HSI that led to the seizure of 350 weapons, 3,300 rounds of ammunition and ten tons of cocaine.

In another incident, in March 2022, multiple international sting operations led to 111 seizures, including 446 firearms and 188,256 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, the Caribbean Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CCGIU) was set up in November last year by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) with support from US agencies.

The Embassy said: “The CCGIU’s main objective is to improve intelligence and information sharing among Caribbean and US law enforcement agencies. The CCGIU supports CARICOM member states with seizing firearms, related parts, and components as well as in identifying, charging, and prosecuting co-conspirators for firearms crimes. The CCGIU works with US and international law enforcement partners, including ATF and HSI, UK National Crime Agency (NCA), INTERPOL, and the Regional Security System (RSS).

“Over the past two weeks, HSI Nassau and CBP Preclearance Nassau have provided training to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit (AGFU) at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. Two separate 16-hour training blocks provided a total of 12 participants with classroom instruction and practical experience to operate a new inspection device. Effective utilisation of this technology will help detect contraband concealed in parcels being shipped to The Bahamas and keep those guns off the streets. AGFU participants included constables, inspectors, seamen, and officers from RBPF, Bahamas Customs, Bahamas Immigration, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force.”

The statement concluded: “Our actions demonstrate the US government’s commitment to helping The Bahamas and the Caribbean effectively address firearms trafficking. We will continue our mission to remove illegal guns from the streets and work with our partners to address violent crime.”