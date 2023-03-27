Weekend double shooting leaves one man dead and a teenager in the hospital

A MAN was murdered and a teenager was hospitalised in a double shooting on Saturday night.

The pair were said to have been sitting on the wall of a residence in the Finlayson Street area when two men approached and opened fire, hitting both victims several times about the body.

Police officers said that they were alerted to the incident by ShotSpotter shortly after 10pm.

On arriving at the scene, officers found the two men lying in front of the residence.

Emergency medical technicians were called and confirmed that one man had died at the scene. The second victim was taken to hospital where his condition remains unknown at the time of going to press.

Officers are searching for two suspects, who they said initially approached the victims from a southerly direction before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department on 502-9991/2/3 or CRIMESTOPPERS on 328-TIPS.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a double stabbing in a fight that left two people hospitalised.

The two men, aged 34 and 25, both of Kemp Road, suffered stab wounds in an incident shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Officers said that reports indicated the men were at a business on Kemp Road when they began an argument that then became physical.

One of the men reportedly produced a knife and attacked the second, causing injuries to his upper body. The second man, who was disarmed, also received stab wounds to his upper body, officers said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to the scene and took both men to hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.