Bahamas 2023 CARIFTA team announced

By TENAJH SWEETING
tsweeting@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) announced an historic 80 member 2023 CARIFTA team Tuesday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. With the Oaktree Medical Center CARIFTA games a mere nine days away, the BAAA along with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) held a press conference to release the highly-anticipated names of Team Bahamas.
Team Bahamas’ under 17 girls will include:
Jamiah Nabbie and Shayann Demeritte - 100m, 200m
Darvinique Dean and Tamia Taylor - 400m
Akaree Roberts - 800m
Darvinique Dean and Bayli Major - 400m Hurdles
Erin Barr - 1500m
Madison Moss - 100m Hurdles
Jamiah Nabbie - Long Jump
Grace Komolafe and Tylah Pratt - High Jump
Bayli Major and Zoe Adderley - Triple Jump
Terrell McCoy and Danielle Nixon - Shot Put
Kennise Scavella - Discus
Kamera Strachan and Dior-Rae Scott - Javelin
The under 17 boys part of the 80 member team will be:
Andrew Brown and Ishmael Rolle - 100m
Andrew Brown and Cayden Smith - 200m
Eagan Neely and Zion Shepherd - 400m
Tyrone Conliffe and Zion Hendfield - 800m
Ross Martin and Christopher Williams-Martin - 1500m
Kenny Moxey Jr. and Quinton Rolle - 110m Hurdles
Quinton Rolle and Zion Davis - 400m Hurdles
Joshua Williams and Erris Pratt - High Jump
Joshua Williams and Kenny Moxey Jr. - Long Jump
Demian Brice II - Triple Jump
Rubin Bain and Jalen Stuart - Shot Put
Larouche Morley and Jalen Stuart - Discus
The relay pool will include Javano Bridgewater and Trent Ford.
The under 20 girls are as follows:
Shatalya Dorsett and Amari Pratt - 100m
Amari Pratt and Lacarthea Cooper - 200m
Javonya Valcourt and Lacarthea Cooper - 400m
Treasure Burrows and Jasmine Mackey - 800m
Akaya Lightbourne - 1500m
Jasmine Mackey and Akaya Lightbourne - 3000m
Koi Adderley - High Jump
Apryl Adderley and Lanaisha Lubin - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Annae Mackey and Calea Jackson - Shot Put
Calea Jackson and Cailyn Johnson - Discus
G’Shan Brown and Vanessa Sawyer - Javelin
Essence Sands - Heptathlon
The under 20 girls relay pool will include Quincy Penn, Nya Wright, and Melvinique Gibson.
Team Bahamas’ under 20 boys are:
Carlos Brown and Adam Musgrove - 100m
Adam Musgrove and Zachary Evans - 200m
Clinton Laguerre and Philip Gray - 400m
Raywind Winder - 1500m
Christopher Saintus - 5000m
Otto Laing and Tayshaun Robinson - 110m hurdles
Clinton Laguerre and Shimar Bain - 400m hurdles
Mateo Smith and Johnathon Rodgers - Long Jump
Johnathan Rodgers and Laquan Ellis - Triple Jump
Robert Deal and Nathaniel McCardy - Shot Put
Kaden Cartwright - Discus, Javelin
Brenden Vanderpool and Tyler Cash - Pole Vault
Lavardo Deveaux and Reanno Todd - Octathlon
The under 20 boys relay pool will include Johnathan Fowler, Zion Campbell, Berkley Munnings, Tumani Skinner, and Jeremiah Adderley.
Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, is calling Team Bahamas the ‘G’ Team – as in the team that will win gold for the host country.
The historic 80 member 2023 CARIFTA team will look to make the country proud at April’s 50th CARIFTA games on Easter weekend.
