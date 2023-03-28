Bahamas 2023 CARIFTA team announced

By TENAJH SWEETING

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) announced an historic 80 member 2023 CARIFTA team Tuesday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. With the Oaktree Medical Center CARIFTA games a mere nine days away, the BAAA along with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) held a press conference to release the highly-anticipated names of Team Bahamas.

Team Bahamas’ under 17 girls will include:

Jamiah Nabbie and Shayann Demeritte - 100m, 200m

Darvinique Dean and Tamia Taylor - 400m

Akaree Roberts - 800m

Darvinique Dean and Bayli Major - 400m Hurdles

Erin Barr - 1500m

Madison Moss - 100m Hurdles

Jamiah Nabbie - Long Jump

Grace Komolafe and Tylah Pratt - High Jump

Bayli Major and Zoe Adderley - Triple Jump

Terrell McCoy and Danielle Nixon - Shot Put

Kennise Scavella - Discus

Kamera Strachan and Dior-Rae Scott - Javelin

The under 17 boys part of the 80 member team will be:

Andrew Brown and Ishmael Rolle - 100m

Andrew Brown and Cayden Smith - 200m

Eagan Neely and Zion Shepherd - 400m

Tyrone Conliffe and Zion Hendfield - 800m

Ross Martin and Christopher Williams-Martin - 1500m

Kenny Moxey Jr. and Quinton Rolle - 110m Hurdles

Quinton Rolle and Zion Davis - 400m Hurdles

Joshua Williams and Erris Pratt - High Jump

Joshua Williams and Kenny Moxey Jr. - Long Jump

Demian Brice II - Triple Jump

Rubin Bain and Jalen Stuart - Shot Put

Larouche Morley and Jalen Stuart - Discus

The relay pool will include Javano Bridgewater and Trent Ford.

The under 20 girls are as follows:

Shatalya Dorsett and Amari Pratt - 100m

Amari Pratt and Lacarthea Cooper - 200m

Javonya Valcourt and Lacarthea Cooper - 400m

Treasure Burrows and Jasmine Mackey - 800m

Akaya Lightbourne - 1500m

Jasmine Mackey and Akaya Lightbourne - 3000m

Koi Adderley - High Jump

Apryl Adderley and Lanaisha Lubin - Long Jump, Triple Jump

Annae Mackey and Calea Jackson - Shot Put

Calea Jackson and Cailyn Johnson - Discus

G’Shan Brown and Vanessa Sawyer - Javelin

Essence Sands - Heptathlon

The under 20 girls relay pool will include Quincy Penn, Nya Wright, and Melvinique Gibson.

Team Bahamas’ under 20 boys are:

Carlos Brown and Adam Musgrove - 100m

Adam Musgrove and Zachary Evans - 200m

Clinton Laguerre and Philip Gray - 400m

Raywind Winder - 1500m

Christopher Saintus - 5000m

Otto Laing and Tayshaun Robinson - 110m hurdles

Clinton Laguerre and Shimar Bain - 400m hurdles

Mateo Smith and Johnathon Rodgers - Long Jump

Johnathan Rodgers and Laquan Ellis - Triple Jump

Robert Deal and Nathaniel McCardy - Shot Put

Kaden Cartwright - Discus, Javelin

Brenden Vanderpool and Tyler Cash - Pole Vault

Lavardo Deveaux and Reanno Todd - Octathlon

The under 20 boys relay pool will include Johnathan Fowler, Zion Campbell, Berkley Munnings, Tumani Skinner, and Jeremiah Adderley.

Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, is calling Team Bahamas the ‘G’ Team – as in the team that will win gold for the host country.

The historic 80 member 2023 CARIFTA team will look to make the country proud at April’s 50th CARIFTA games on Easter weekend.