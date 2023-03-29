ATV leaves its mark

A COLLISION with an ATV ridden by a tourist was the worst possible start to one motorist on their first day with their new car yesterday.

The car was parked when a tourist lost control of the ATV and crunched into it - thankfully with no apparent injury to themselves.

However, the social media manager of a local company was shocked to find his brand new vehicle damaged in the incident.

The ATV was part of a group of such vehicles in an apparent tour party passing the Bay Street area at the time, with video footage showing them veering off the road and onto the sidewalk before colliding with the side of the car.