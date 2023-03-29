ATV leaves its mark

A COLLISION with an ATV ridden by a tourist was the worst possible start to one motorist on their first day with their new car yesterday.
The car was parked when a tourist lost control of the ATV and crunched into it - thankfully with no apparent injury to themselves.
However, the social media manager of a local company was shocked to find his brand new vehicle damaged in the incident.
The ATV was part of a group of such vehicles in an apparent tour party passing the Bay Street area at the time, with video footage showing them veering off the road and onto the sidewalk before colliding with the side of the car.
hrysippus 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
This incident should serve as a powerful inducement for the country's business and vehicle incensing authorities to ensure that these vehicles are properly insured. Unfortunately nothing much will probably happen if past performance is anything to judge by. All vehicles now have to carry a copy of their insurance certificate on/in the vehicle; it would be interesting to know whether any of our 3,000 plus police officers have ever taken the time and trouble to verify even one of these ATV's.
GodSpeed 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
I see these tourists driving everywhere in these things, no helmet, no idea of the rules of the road and going in areas they really shouldn't be.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
I commute early in the morning on Shirley St. The natives come down on Eastern Rd riding these with no helmet, since they cannot easily weave between cars, they climb the side walk to overtake.
Only white men wear helmets on motorbikes and ATVs.
