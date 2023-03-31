Student Layla Leathan is new Junior Director of Tourism for Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

STUDENT Layla Leathan is the new Junior Director of Tourism for Grand Bahama and will compete in the Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition in Nassau.

The student of St Georges High emerged as the winner of the semi-finals held by the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation at the Grand Lucayan Resort on Thursday.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now,” she said with tears in her eyes. "I prayed really hard for this, and I worked really hard, and I had faith."

Her parents, Dee and Marvin Leathan said it was a proud moment. “I am extremely proud of her because she worked hard and prayed, and she did it,” said her mother.

Layla was among the five students vying for the prestigious title of Jr Director of Tourism. JD Newbold, of Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, placed second; and Cordo Ramsey, of Bishop Michael Eldon School, placed third.

Karenda Swain-Rolle, manager of the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, commended all the competitors.

She explained that the semi-final competition is open only to 11 graders because the winner has to carry the title of Jr Director of Tourism for one year.

The successful candidate will travel to New Providence and compete with other students throughout The Bahamas in the Junior Minister of Tourism competition, which is in its 18th year.

In 2016, Gabrielle Josephs who represented Grand Bahama, won the Jr Minister of Tourism title in Nassau, and went on as the first Bahamian to win the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Congress regional Junior Minister competition.

Ms Swain believes it is very important to instill the tourism knowledge into the future generation.

“Tourism is our number one industry, and it is important that we have young, vibrant educated students leading our industry in the future,” she said.

She thanked Mr Nevar Smith for partnering with them and sponsoring the prizes.