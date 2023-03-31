Threat claim

A MAN was granted $7,500 bail in court yesterday after he was alleged to have threatened a man in Cat Island with a rifle and caused $3,000 worth of damage to his property.

Glen Rolle, Sr, 55, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, causing harm and damage.

It is alleged that on March 22 in New Bight, Cat Island, while armed with a rifle, Rolle put Shawn Johnson in fear. In addition, it is alleged he injured Johnson and is further accused of causing $3,000 worth of damage to Johnson’s property. These items include a 50in Vjsa television, six window glass panels and six sheets of plywood.

Rolle pleaded not guilty. Bail of $7,500 was granted, with Taylor expected to sign in at his local police station every Wednesday and Saturday by 7pm.

Rolle’s trial is set to begin on Cat Island on July 19.