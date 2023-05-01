EDITORIAL: Protecting children must be our first goal

THE proposal to make 16 the minimum age for employment is an interesting one – and one that might affect our lives in ways we might not consider.

The move will clarify an inconsistency in the law – where the minimum age for work is 16 in the Child Protection Act and 14 in the Employment Act. To that extent, it is a matter of necessity to ensure that the law says one thing rather than two. People should not be faced with trying to work out which law they should follow.

More than that, it also makes us live up to the obligations we have agreed to – and which are part of our National Child Labour Policy.

In December 2022, the government launched – at the same time as signing conventions relating to people with disabilities and on gender-based violence – a phase of that labour policy that seeks to prevent children from entering the labour market too young.

Yolantha Yallop, the assistant labour director and a member of the National Tripartite Council, said at the time that one goal was “to protect children, by withdrawing them from situations of child labour and unfortunately the worst forms of child labour”.

She highlighted areas that are familiar in our lives – the packing boys in the food store and children selling items by the side of the road. She said: “What we have accepted to be honest as cultural norms is something we have to address.”

Speaking yesterday, labour director Robert Farquharson raised “cultural differences” and pointed to children in the Family Islands who work in the fishing and farming industries.

He questioned what happened with children who go with their parents on fishing trips and whether that is considered work, and if they are being paid. He pointed to children catching crabs in the summer and selling them and asked whether that was deemed work.

It would also be worth considering at what age children can take on roles as volunteers and interns - but the focus must always be on the protection of the child.

We need to ensure that children are not exploited - while ensuring that opportunities are not denied to them for their own personal development. Some roles may be advantageous to help them gain skills and experience that may be useful as they choose what they want to do in the future. What we must not do is push them into situations where they work so hard they do not get the opportunity to be what they are - children, who should be enjoying life.

Many families rely - for right or wrong - on some of the money children bring home, so attention should also be given to social assistance for those who need it.

The goals at the heart of these moves are laudable - the protection of our children.

Are familiar parts of our life such as packing boys at stores exploitation? Or is it given young people a valuable first step into a working future? A balance must be struck - and always in favour of the child.