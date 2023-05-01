Man in hospital after shooting, student hit by suspects' vehicle

Police in New Providence are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men responsible for a shooting incident that left a 30-year-old man in hospital on Monday.

According to reports, at around 3.35pm the victim arrived at his residence located in Mandingo Alley, Fox Hill, when he was approached by two men who had exited a burgundy Japanese vehicle.

The two men, both of whom were armed, shot the victim multiple times.

It is further reported that as the suspects fled the scene onto Johnson Road, a male student from a nearby primary school was struck by the suspects’ vehicle.

Both victims were transported to PMH via private vehicle – the 30-year-old remains in serious condition and the child is in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.