Armed robber accused remanded without bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to jail yesterday after being accused of an armed robbery in New Providence last month.

Latario Whyms, 20, was charged with armed robbery, receiving, possessing an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. He was represented by Ian Cargill and charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

On April 17, while being concerned with another and armed with a black handgun, Whyms is accused of robbing William Paul of his black iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $920.

He was arrested on April 23 after he was allegedly found with a black Glock Taurus G3 9mm pistol with the serial number defaced. He is also accused of having 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Whyms was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His case will be moved to the Supreme Court by a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, which is set to be served on August 22.