FACE TO FACE: Young sprinter Cayden Smith honours a legacy in track and field

By FELICITY DARVILLE

IT was one of the hottest races in all of the CARIFTA Games. When Cayden Smith left a gap on the track and crossed the finish line first in the Under-17 Boys 200m race, he lit up the entire Thomas A Robinson National Track and Field Stadium. The crowd erupted in cheers, and the sounds of Junkanoo resonated from every wing of the stadium.

The Bahamas had a monumental win, achieving back-to-back gold medals within a 15-minute time period. The stadium was rocking. First, Jamiah Nabbie edged out her competitors to capture the gold in the under-17 Girls 100m sprint race. Minutes later, Cayden Smith dominated the track and won the gold medal in the under-17 Boys 200 metre race. Andrew Rolle won the bronze medal in the same race, giving fans even more reason to celebrate.

Bahamians watching from every corner of the globe witnessed the continuation of what is now a legitimate legacy of track and field excellence in The Bahamas. It’s not one to be slighted. The Bahamas has a population of just under half a million people. Yet, the country has proven itself to be a powerhouse in the Caribbean and Latin American region, and has even dominated at an Olympic level. Just before the 2023 Oaktree Medical CARIFTA Track and Field Championships got underway, talk was abuzz that another set of talented young athletes were rising up to continue the legacy of athletic excellence. Cayden and his team mates did not disappoint; they delivered.

It was an electrifying night, and one that went down in the history books during the 2023 Easter weekend of CARIFTA Games. CARIFTA celebrated its 50th anniversary in The Bahamas, and the Bahamas is celebrating its 50th anniversary of Independence with the Road to 50 celebrations. There’s divine timing at work as this nation unfolds into its next season of growth and development. Young people like Cayden are playing a prophetic role this 50th anniversary of Bahamian Independence, providing a glimpse into the bright future for this young nation.

Cayden is a sprint powerhouse at just 15 years old. He ran a personal best time of 21.70 seconds in the 200m race for his first CARIFTA gold medal.

“CARIFTA was a wonderful experience,” he told me.

“I came in not thinking about winning or losing. I just came to The Bahamas to do my thing. I came to run... and eat!”

Cayden came back in the 4X100m sprint relay and ran a strong second curve on the third leg to help the team win what would be his second gold medal at the CARIFTA Games.

Cayden Smith, Trent Ford, Andrew Brown, and Ishmael Rolle, won the gold medal in 41.46 seconds - an impressive feat after just two days of practice together.

It was “quiet” and “awkward” in the beginning. Cayden was meeting the members of the team for the first time when most of them had already known each other. But by the end of it, Cayden and his champion team mates were partying together at Breezes the night of their win, making new lifelong friends.

Cayden is a 10th grader at South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida. When I spoke to him over the weekend along with his mother Terrell Reid, he had just completed competing in district qualifiers. Cayden qualified for the open 100m and his 4x100 relay team also qualified to compete in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Track and Field Regional Meet.

An issue with his cleats resulted in him missing out on his 200m race, but he’ll be back next year to contend in his strongest race. He has plenty of time left, and a sprinting career that is already taking off.

I shared with Cayden a bit of the amazing story of the father of Bahamian track and field, Frank Rutherford. Frank was the subject of a previous edition of Face to Face. He and his mother recalled a heartbreaking incident. When Frank was about Cayden’s age, he was supposed to be selected to the Bahamas National Team. His mom took him to the airport, bags packed to run and represent The Bahamas. Frank was left in the terminal. The coach decided to give the opportunity to someone else. His track coach encouraged him to try triple jump. Although his heart was in sprinting, he followed his coach’s advice and he excelled, becoming the first Bahamian to win a medal in track and field at the Olympics. Since that quincentennial win in 1992, The Bahamas has won a track and field medal at every subsequent Olympics, as Frank predicted.

Cayden’s love for his mother’s home country shone through at CARIFTA. Cayden is still closely connected to his island roots. Growing up in Florida, Cayden looked forward to travelling to Nassau with his brother, Jayden Smith, and spending the summer break with their grandmother, Charlene Reid and his great-grandmother, Pauline Williams.

Before the plane even lands, Cayden is salivating for conch salad which, he says, he “could eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner!”

He has had some great memories coming home to The Bahamas every summer growing up. One of the most outstanding memories for Cayden is about family. He recalls a time when a large group of family members got together and spent a day at the Atlantis Resorts and Dolphin Encounters. They enjoyed the sun, the sea and most of all - each other.

It’s an honour that Cayden chose to run in the uniform of the black, gold and aquamarine. He could have very well been a superstar for the Jamaica team, if he wanted to. through his father’s lineage.

However, mommy’s beloved birthplace was his choice - and all the fantastic island memories that come along with it. He even donned aquamarine and gold beads in his hair as he participated at CARIFTA.

Initially, Terrell was encouraged to bring Cayden to Nassau to participate in the CARIFTA trials. He did that, with the support of his teachers at Plantation, who made sure he didn’t fall behind in his lessons. His coach is also a shining support to Cayden’s budding track career. Coach Jean Brunache flew to Nassau to be with his star school athlete.

“Coach Brunache being there was a ton of help, because I had to be the coach during CARIFTA trials, and it is not easy,” Terrell told me.

“So, it was great to have some help. We had to deal with the mental aspect, the physical... rubbing him down, warming him up. The Bahamian coaches didn’t know him, so it was good for him to have his (coaching) team there as well. I do a lot! I am a mom, coach, masseuse, therapist, driver, ATM... it doesn’t stop. But his drive and passion for the sport makes it all worth it!”

It’s a labour of love Terell is committed to as she pushes her son to excel in something he is passionate about. Her second son Jayden, close in age to his brother, is coming up in the world of track and field as well, keeping Terrell’s hands busy as she helps them carve out their path to success.

Cayden’s step-father, Enock Bonheur, has also been instrumental in his success.

“He’s always there to motivate and cheer me on and he makes sure we are ok,” says Cayden.

Terrell and Cayden flew to Nassau for CARIFTA Trials, went back home and after spending just a week in Plantation, they were back in Nassau, with step-dad, brother, and other family and friends in tow to support Cayden in the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships. The Bahamas would go on to come second in track and field and first in CARIFTA swimming, putting this country at the top of the medal count for both events combined.

Cayden comes from a strong family tradition of nationhood and service. Terrell, who instilled a strong sense of pride for Bahamian heritage into her boys, carved out a successful professional path for herself in the City of Miami. She worked for the city for 11 years. She started out as an executive assistant, but was quickly promoted to an operations manager then ultimately, Director of Planning and Development for the Miami Parking Authority.

Today, Terrell co-founded and operates a non-profit: Giving Hearts with Love Foundation, which has allowed her to make a difference in the lives of her fellow Bahamians as well as Haitians, especially after disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes. She also has a successful e-commerce business called Desirable Secrets. She manufactures and sells a diverse line of products “that help women and men feel more confident in their everyday lives and intimate moments”.

Cayden’s rich family legacy includes his cousin, Olympic gold medallist Tonique Williams-Darling. Then there’s Michael “Scooter” Reid, his recently deceased grand uncle who made a name for himself in track and field and basketball. Scooter went on to work for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and become one of the fixtures in the advancement of sports in the country.

His grandmother Elisabeth Reid, also deceased, was a well-known community figure and an executive at Bahamasair. His grandfather, John Reid, was a hospitality connoisseur, well known as the “Pink Panther” taxi driver.

Cayden’s grandfather, Carlos Reid, is an internationally known pastor, youth advocate and motivational speaker. Pastor Reid has been responsible for changing the lives of many young Bahamian men for the better, just as his life was changed. He was mentored by the late Dr. Myles Munroe of Bahamas Faith Ministries, who helped him transform from a delinquent youth to one of The Bahamas’ most influential agents of change.

Pastor Reid was out there at the stadium, dancing and cheering as Cayden crossed the finish line. There, he declared that the world should: “Watch out for the name Cayden Smith!”

“No matter who I run against, I always look at it like it’s my race,” Cayden said.

“I’m focusing on myself and how I perform - and it’s straight positivity.”

Cayden told me that even when the season is over, he’ll be “working all year round”, committed to his personal goals.

The Road to 50 celebrations continue with Jubilee Day on May 5. It’s another day to wear the Bahamas’ beautiful flag colours and celebrate together. Public and private institutions, schools and groups all across the Bahamas are invited to participate. Schools across The Bahamas will host a special assembly in celebration of our nation’s Golden Jubilee. Public and private institutions will also participate, wearing the flag colours, and showing their pride.

On Friday, May 5, Jubilee Day will be celebrated at the Southern Recreation Grounds. A cultural village will be open for enjoyment from 4pm to 9pm. Attendees will be seated at 6:30 for the 7pm start of a fantastic cultural show - the event is free and all are invited to attend.